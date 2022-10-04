'Yet Another Conspiracy Hatched': AAP on Delhi Lt Governor's Probe Order

The Aam Aadmi Party said it will fulfil its guarantee of providing free electricity to every household

Delhi LG V K Saxena's probe order into the free electricity scheme in the national capital is "yet another conspiracy" of the BJP to stop Arvind Kejriwal's "victory chariot" in poll-bound Gujarat, the AAP said on Tuesday.

The authorities can go ahead with the probe but the AAP government in Delhi and Punjab will not stop the implementation of the free electricity scheme, the party asserted.

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) also said it will fulfil its guarantee of providing free electricity to every household up to 300 units per month in Gujarat as well, if voted to power. The state is slated for assembly election later in the year.

The Arvind Kejriwal-led party's reaction came after Delhi Lieutenant Governor (LG) Saxena ordered a probe into the alleged irregularities in the power subsidy scheme of the AAP dispensation and sought a report within seven days.

"BJP-appointed LG of Delhi has ordered the probe under yet another conspiracy hatched by the BJP to stop Arvind Kejriwal's Vijay Rath in Gujarat," AAP's chief spokesperson Saurabh Bhardwaj charged at a press conference.

The BJP has hatched the conspiracy because people in every nook and corner of Gujarat are discussing that the AAP will form its government in December and every household in the state will start getting zero electricity from March 1, 2023, he claimed.

"We welcome the probe. Conduct as much probe as you can. But, the electricity subsidy in Delhi and Punjab will continue. It will not stop," Mr Bhardwaj said.

"On behalf of the AAP and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, I promise that our party's government will provide free electricity in Gujarat as well after forming its government in the state," he added.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)