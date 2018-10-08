'Yes, Tejashwi and Tej Pratap Are Fighting,' Lalu's Daughter Lets Slip

Misa Bharti said that it was "common these days" for brothers in any family to have strained relations

Confirming speculation that all is not well in the Lalu Yadav clan, his daughter Misa Bharti today acknowledged "differences" between her brothers Tej Pratap Yadav and Tejashwi Yadav.

Misa Bharti, a Rajya Sabha parliamentarian of the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) and oldest among Lalu Yadav-Rabri Devi's nine children, said: "There are differences between my brothers but RJD is a big family and there is no shortage of votes for the party."

She added that it was "common these days" for brothers in any family to have strained relations.

It was at a "Litti-Chokha" get-together of party workers on the outskirts of Patna that she let the proverbial cat out of the bag. The place where she addressed the crowds is a part of the Patliputra constituency where she lost in 2014 and pledged to contest again.

Misa's admission, though tempered somewhat by the claim that there are enough votes coming to the party, is a blow to her father and party chief Lalu Yadav.

Last week, the jailed Bihar politician, desperate to keep his family united during his 14-year sentence for corruption, summoned both brothers to Ranchi, where he is being treated at a jail hospital.

The family meeting was meant to effect de-escalation between the brothers, with the tension between them almost paralyzing party activity just months before the national election.

Tejashwi, the 29-year-old former cricketer now seen as his father's political heir, denied any bickering with his older brother. His father warned that the sibling rivalry could not have peaked at a worse time for the party.

Tejashwi and Tej Pratap were both ministers in Bihar till last year, when Chief Minister Nitish Kumar dumped the RJD and revived his ties with the BJP. Nitish Kumar cited corruption charges against Tejashwi, who was his deputy, as the reason behind the swap.

When Tejashwi, after his father's imprisonment, took control as the state opposition leader and showed immense promise, Misa, a doctor, and Tej Pratap, an actor, reportedly chafed at their younger brother's rising stature in the party.

Pointedly, Misa today said if anybody wanted to fight with her from the front, she could "fight like Queen Lakshmibai of Jhansi bai." If, however, anybody back-stabbed her, she would not forgive them whether from the party or a top leader. She took no names, leaving it open to interpretation.

When the news clip was aired in some local channels, Misa Bharti went into damage control and said, "My statement has been twisted. I had asked party workers to remain united and forget differences, the comment was not on our family. The family is one, there are no differences between us"