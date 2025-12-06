Year-Ender 2025: Prominent Debutants In Indian Politics

Year 2025 saw quite a few elections, whether it was for Vice President or for Rajya Sabha or state Assembly elections or state by-elections. The year also saw numerous political debutants as well.

Here are some of the names that were in news, irrespecive of whether they won or lost.

Maithili Thakur

A popular folk singer, Thakur made a successful debut by winning the Alinagar seat in Bihar on a BJP ticket, becoming the youngest MLA to be elected in the process.

Khesari Lal Yadav

The famous Bhojpuri actor and singer Shatrughan Yadav, known as Khesari Lal Yadav, contested on an RJD ticket but trailed and ultimately lost the election from the Chapra seat during Bihar Assembly elections.

Harish Khurana

The Son of former Delhi Chief Minister Madan Lal Khurana, in a low-key manner, shouldered his father's legacy with his debut win in the Moti Nagar constituency during Delhi Assembly elections.

JP Singh

A 2000-batch IPS officer and former Additional Director General of Police (ADGP) in Himachal Pradesh made his political debut in the Bihar Assembly elections from the Chapra constituency.



Saurabh Thapliyal

The Member of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), won the mayoral election in Dehradun in January 2025.His victory was historic as he won by the largest margin ever recorded in Dehradun's municipal elections.