Yea Or Nay To Prashant Kishor? Congress Mum, Announces 2024 Action Plan

Sonia Gandhi took a deicision based on a report filed by a party committee. (File)

The Congress kept up the suspense on political strategist Prashant Kishor's entry into the party on Monday, instead choosing to announce an "Empowered Action Group" to address "political challenges ahead" of the 2024 national elections and a three-day conclave in Rajasthan's Udaipur next month.

Congress chief Sonia Gandhi formed the 2024 task force following a report filed by an eight-member group last week and a discussion on it today, party spokesperson Randeep Surjewala announced.

He also said, "The Congress President has decided to convene a Chintan Shivir of the Indian National Congress Nav Sankalp in Udaipur on May 13th, 14th and May 15, 2022. About 400 Congressmen and women from every state will participate."

"The focus of the deliberations will be on the current political and economic situation and the challenges they pose to our society. Issues relating to the welfare and well-being of kisans (farmers) and khet mazdoors (farm labourers), scheduled castes, scheduled tribes, OBCs, religious and linguistic minorities and women social justice and empowerment and youth will also be discussed in detail. In addition, matters relating to organisational restructuring and strengthening will be examined," Mr Surjewala said.

"The Chintan Shivir will also deliberate on the broad strategy of the Indian National Congress for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections," he added.