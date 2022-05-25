Yasin Malik, Inmate Of Jail No. 7 In Tihar, To Be Kept Under Max Security

Yasin Malik has been sentenced to life in jail in a terror funding case

Minutes after a court sentenced Kashmiri separatist leader Yasin Malik to life in prison in a terror funding case, the authorities in Delhi's Tihar jail sat for a meeting to decide on increasing security and keeping closer watch on the inmate.

Yasin Malik was also sentenced to varying jail terms (see list) and fined over Rs 10 lakh in other cases. All the sentences will run concurrently.

The jail authorities have decided to keep the terror convict under maximum security, sources have said.

Yasin Malik has been staying alone at a ward in Jail No. 7 of Tihar Prison.

Now that the court in its verdict has given a life sentence, the jail authorities said Yasin Malik will be watched closely with CCTVs, according to sources.

No decision has been taken on whether he would be shifted to another ward or jail, they said.

The National Investigation Agency, or NIA, had sought death sentence on Yasin Malik, who had accepted all the charges against him.

Parts of Srinagar saw a shutdown today before the court verdict came.

The court had earlier said Yasin Malik set up an elaborate structure and mechanism across the world to raise funds for carrying out terrorist and other unlawful activities in Jammu and Kashmir in the name of "freedom struggle".