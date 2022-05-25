Kashmiri Separatist Yasin Malik's Punishments And Fines - Details In 10 Points

Section 120B of Indian Penal Code (IPC) - 10 years in jail and Rs 10,000 fine. If Yasin Malik doesn't pay the fine, he will serve additional six months.

Section 121 of IPC - Life imprisonment and Rs 10,000 fine. If fine is not paid, additional six months in jail.

Section 121A of IPC - 10 years in jail and Rs 10,000 fine, which if not paid, additional six months in jail.

Section 13 of Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA) read with Section 120B of IPC - Five years in jail and Rs 5,000 fine, which if not paid, three additional months in jail.

Section 15 of UAPA read with Section 120B of IPC - 10 years in jail and Rs 10,000 fine. If not paid, additional six months in jail.

Section 17 of UAPA - Life imprisonment and Rs 10 lakh fine, which if not paid, will serve additional two-and-a-half years.

Section 18 of UAPA - 10 years in jail and Rs 10,000 fine. Six additional months if fine not paid.

Section 20 of UAPA - 10 years in jail and Rs 10,000 fine, which if not paid, must serve additional six months.

Section 38 of UAPA - Five years in jail and Rs 5,000 fine. Three additional months if fine not paid.