Kashmiri Separatist Yasin Malik's Punishments And Fines - Details In 10 Points

Kashmiri separatist leader Yasin Malik was also sentenced to varying jail terms and fined over Rs 10 lakh in separate cases

New Delhi: Kashmiri separatist leader Yasin Malik has been sentenced to life in jail in a terror funding case. He was also sentenced to varying jail terms and fined over Rs 10 lakh in other cases. The sentences will run concurrently.

Here is your 10-point cheatsheet to this big story:

  1. Section 120B of Indian Penal Code (IPC) - 10 years in jail and Rs 10,000 fine. If Yasin Malik doesn't pay the fine, he will serve additional six months.

  2. Section 121 of IPC - Life imprisonment and Rs 10,000 fine. If fine is not paid, additional six months in jail.

  3. Section 121A of IPC - 10 years in jail and Rs 10,000 fine, which if not paid, additional six months in jail.

  4. Section 13 of Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA) read with Section 120B of IPC - Five years in jail and Rs 5,000 fine, which if not paid, three additional months in jail.

  5. Section 15 of UAPA read with Section 120B of IPC - 10 years in jail and Rs 10,000 fine. If not paid, additional six months in jail.

  6. Section 17 of UAPA - Life imprisonment and Rs 10 lakh fine, which if not paid, will serve additional two-and-a-half years.

  7. Section 18 of UAPA - 10 years in jail and Rs 10,000 fine. Six additional months if fine not paid.

  8. Section 20 of UAPA - 10 years in jail and Rs 10,000 fine, which if not paid, must serve additional six months.

  9. Section 38 of UAPA - Five years in jail and Rs 5,000 fine. Three additional months if fine not paid.

  10. Section 39 of UAPA - Five years in jail and Rs 5,000 fine. Three additional months if fine not paid.



