Yamuna Expressway Toll Prices Hiked. Check New Rates Here

Toll rates on the Yamuna Expressway between Greater Noida and Agra increased between Rs 2.60 per kilometre to Rs 18.80 per kilometre, it was announced Wednesday.

The Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority (YEIDA), which functions under the Uttar Pradesh government and manages land along the 165-km-long expressway, made the announcement after its 74th board meeting.

According to the new hikes, the rate of toll for car, jeep, van and light motor vehicles has been increased from Rs 2.50 per kilometer to Rs 2.65 kilometer. For light commercial vehicle, light goods vehicle or mini buses, it has been hiked from Rs 3.90 per kilometer to Rs 4.15 per kilometer, the YEIDA said in a statement.

Toll rates for bus or truck increased from Rs 7.90 per kilometer to Rs 8.45 per kilometer, it stated. Toll for vehicles having three to six axles increased from Rs 12.05 per km to Rs 12.90 per kilometer, while that of large size vehicle and bigger vehicles changed from Rs 15.55 per kilometer to Rs 18.80 per kilometer, according to the statement.

"The concessionaire of the expressway has spent Rs 130.54 crore in works as per suggestions from the road safety audit of IIT Delhi," the YEIDA said.

The toll rates of the Yamuna Expressway were last increased in 2021.

