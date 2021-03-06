'Wrong To Politicise' Death Of Man Linked To SUV Near Ambani Home: Shiv Sena

Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut said it is important to uncover the truth behind the death. (File)

Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut today said it is important for the "image" and "prestige" of the Maharashtra government to uncover the truth behind the death of Hiren Mansukh, a car parts dealer linked to an SUV filled with explosives found near industrialist Mukesh Ambani's Mumbai home last week.

Hiren Mansukh, 45, was found dead on the banks of a creek along the Mumbra-Reti Bunder road in neighboring Thane on Friday morning, the police had said.

Shive Sena's Raut said the death was "shocking and unfortunate."

"It is wrong to politicise his death and put the government in the dock. There are doubts whether Mansukh's death was a suicide or murder. He was an important witness in the case," he said.

"The home department should unearth the truth at the earliest. It is important for the prestige and image of the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government," he added.

On Friday, state Home Minister Anil Deshmukh announced that the probe into the case has been handed over from Mumbai Crime Branch to the state Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS).

Mr Raut said that the opposition BJP's demand is to hand over the case to the National Investigation Agency (NIA). "But it (giving the investigation to NIA) does not mean the case would be solved immediately. The home minister has handed over the case to the ATS, which is capable of solving it. Let us have faith," he said.

Meanwhile, BJP leader Ashish Shelar targeted the Shiv Sena-led government as he questioned the presence of an "encounter specialist" assistant police inspector at the time of Mansukh's post mortem.

"The encounter specialist's presence at the post-mortem of Mansukh is suspicious as he is neither part of Thane police nor the ATS, which is probing the case. It gives an impression that there is something that this government wants to hide," he said.

Mr Shelar also criticised the home minister over his "U- turn" on the case probe.

"Home minister Deshmukh was praising Thane and Mumbai police and their achievements, but within half-an-hour, he announced that the probe into the case would be handed over to the ATS. So what happened in just half-an-hour that prompted him to give the investigation to the ATS?" he asked.

Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) leader Sandeep Deshpande demanded that a sitting judge should be appointed to carry out the investigation.

A police official from Thane said that Mansukh had left his shop around 8.30 pm on Thursday in an autorickshaw and since then his phone was switched off. "His family members had lodged a missing person's report on Friday morning after he did not return home and a case was registered at Naupada police station. By that time, a body was found at Mumbra and it was later confirmed that he was Mansukh," he added.

His mobile phone is yet to be recovered, he said. His post-mortem was conducted at a civic-run hospital in Thane's Kalwa on Saturday.

"The exact cause of his death will be known once the medical report comes," the official said, adding that security at Hiren Mansukh's residence in Naupada has been stepped up.