Wristband Initiative By Police Helps Reunite Lost Child With Father In Tamil Nadu

Using the contact details on the wristband, the police quickly located child's father. (Representational)

She was crying while searching for her father and other pilgrims from Ooty in Tamil Nadu after getting separated from them in the sea of devotees near the Lord Ayyappa temple in Sabarimala.

However, a wristband provided by the police before climbing the holy hills, bearing the name and phone number of her father, helped Shivarthika reunite with him.

The crying girl was found wandering among the crowd of devotees by Civil Police Officers Akshay and Sreejith.

Using the contact details on the wristband, they quickly located her father, Vignesh, turning her tears into a smile of relief.

Shivarthika expressed her gratitude to the "Police Uncles" before continuing her pilgrimage with her father.

This innovative initiative by the police has been a boon for many such children, according to an official release issued here on Friday.

"So far, over 5,000 children under the age of 10 have been provided with these wristbands. The bands are distributed by female police officers at Pamba as part of this safety measure," police said.

In addition to children, elderly people and those with severe disabilities are also provided with wristbands for the same purpose.

These wristbands carry vital information, including the person's name, location, and the contact number of their accompanying relative or guardian.

The police stated that over 500 wristbands are distributed daily, and this initiative has proven especially beneficial for pilgrims arriving from other states.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)