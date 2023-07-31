18 Brij Bhushan Singh Supporters File Nomination For Wrestling Body Polls

Wrestling Federation elections: Monday is the last date for filing nominations. (file)

Outgoing Wrestling Federation of India Chief and six-time BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh has been accused of trying to control the federation through proxies, as 18 of his supporters today filed nominations for the upcoming WFI elections.

Brij Bhushan Singh's panel includes one candidate for President, six for vice president, seven candidates for executive members, two for joint secretary, one for secretary general, and one for the treasurer post of the wrestling body.

Mr Singh, accused of sexual harassment by several top women wrestlers, on Monday said no member of his family will contest the upcoming elections of the national sports body but reiterated that his group has the support of 22 of 25 state associations.

Monday is the last date for filing nominations for the August 12 elections.

Six top wrestlers -- including Olympic medallists Bajrang Punia and Sakshee Malikkh, and Asian Games gold medallist Vinesh Phogat -- have levelled charges of sexual harassment against the BJP MP. They sat in protest at Jantar Mantar in Delhi.

Mr Singh is ineligible to contest since he has completed 12 years as the head of the federation - the maximum period allowed as per the National Sports Code.

On July 20, Mr Singh was granted regular bail by a Delhi court in the sexual harassment case.