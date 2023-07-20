Wrestling Body Chief Gets Court Relief In Sexual Harassment Case

Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh faces sexual harassment allegations

Outgoing Wrestling Federation of India chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh has been granted regular bail by a Delhi court in a case of alleged sexual harassment filed against him by women wrestlers.

Delhi's Rouse Avenue court earlier today reserved its judgment till 4 pm after the national capital's police, which comes under the Home Ministry, did not oppose Singh's request for bail.

Opposing Singh's request for regular bail, the lawyer appearing on behalf of the wrestlers told the court that he is an influential person and could attempt to influence witnesses in the case. The lawyer said Singh should be told that he can't approach complainants or witnesses.

To this, Rajiv Mohan, the lawyer for the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI), replied there will be no threat from Singh.

The women wrestlers had earlier questioned the intent of the government-formed oversight panel, which has been investigating the sexual harassment allegations and alleged that it was biased towards Singh, who is a BJP MP.

Two first information reports (FIRs) were filed against Singh based on the wrestlers' complaints. One was filed under the stringent Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act. The police later filed a "cancellation report" in Delhi's Patiala House court linked to a minor wrestler. The second FIR was filed on the complaint of several wrestlers.

The Delhi Police sought to cancel the POCSO case after the minor changed her statement and gave no evidence, even collaborative.