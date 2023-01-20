'There'll Be Tsunami If...': Wrestling Body Chief Amid Calls To Quit

Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief on protest by wrestlers.

As wrestlers protesting against alleged sex harassment stayed firm on demands for his resignation, wrestling body chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh today threatened revelations that, he said, would cause a "tsunami".

"If I make a statement, there will be a tsunami. I am not here on anyone's charity. I am an elected representative," Mr Singh said.

The Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief has refused to quit as several celebrated Indian wrestlers, including Olympic medalist Bajrang Punia and Sakshi Malik besides Vinesh Phogat, on protest in Delhi for the last two days, accuse him of sexual exploitation and intimidation.

The wrestlers are insistent that Mr Singh be sacked immediately as the wrestling body chief because of the of #MeToo allegations, saying they "fear for their lives".

"There is no question of resigning. I have not spoken with the Prime Minister's Office and Home Minister," Mr Singh said earlier today.

Sports Minister Anurag Thakur reportedly summoned Mr Singh and cautioned him against making any statement to media over the worry that it will exacerbate tensions.

Anurag Thakur met with the protesting athletes for four hours until 2 am last night without any resolution.

Today, the wrestlers wrote to PT Usha, head of Indian Olympic body, alleging mental harassment by Mr Singh.

"Vinesh Phogat was mentally harassed and tortured by the WFI chief after she missed out on an Olympic medal in Tokyo. She almost contemplated suicide," the wrestlers wrote, adding that "they fear for their lives".

On Wednesday, the Centre had made it clear that if the WFI does not respond to the allegations in three days, the sports ministry "will proceed to initiate action against the federation in terms of the provisions of the National Sports Development Code, 2011."