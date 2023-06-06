Wrestlers' Protest: Cops Record Federation Members' Statements, Say Sources

Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh has remained defiant, refuting all charges of misconduct. (file)

The Delhi Police has recorded statements of three to four Wrestling Federation of India members in the sexual harassment case against the federation chief and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, sources said. Some staff members at Mr Singh's Delhi residence have also been called in for questioning by the police, they added.

Earlier today, the Bharatiya Kisan Union said they have postponed their plan to head to Jantar Mantar on June 9 to protest the alleged inaction against Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh.

"Talks are ongoing with the government. They (protesting wrestlers) have met the Home Minister. We have paused the June 9 protest demonstration on their request. We will support them in whatever future date they decide," Rakesh Tikait said.

Three of India's most decorated wrestlers -- Sakshee Malikkh, Vinesh Phogat, and Bajrang Punia -- who have been leading the prolonged agitation against Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, have resumed their duties in the Railways.

Bajrang Punia told NDTV that they met the Home Minister late on Saturday evening at his Delhi home.

Sources say the meeting that began at 11 pm lasted for more than an hour and that it was attended by Mr Punia, Sakshee Malikkh, Sangita Phogat and Satyawart Kadian.

The wrestlers demanded an impartial probe and quick action against Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh - who has been accused of sexual harassment by seven female wrestlers, including a minor, they said.

Amit Shah assured the wrestlers that the law remains the same for everyone, it's learnt. "Let the law take its own course," he reportedly told the wrestlers.

The wrestlers resumed their work on May 31, days after the protesting wrestlers were evicted from Jantar Mantar in Delhi - where they had been protesting since April.

Both Ms Malikkh and Mr Punia have, however, denied the reports of withdrawing from the protest. "This is our fight for justice. We will not step back," Ms Malikkh said.

"We have resumed our duties in Railways, but we are also working on our future strategy," she said.

Olympian Bajrang Punia, in a video message, stressed that the athletes are together and lies are being spread against them to break up their movement.

Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh has remained defiant, refuting all charges of misconduct.

"If a single allegation against me is proven, I will hang myself. If you (wrestlers) have any evidence, present it to the Court, and I am ready to accept any punishment," he has said.