5 Big Demands Of Protesting Wrestlers At Key Meet With Union Minister

The wrestlers have demanded that a woman should take over as the head of the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI).

Brij Bhushan Singh and no one from his family will be a part of the wrestling federation.

The protesting wrestlers have called for "free and fair" elections to the wrestling body whose leadership has been accused of corruption and mismanagement.

The wrestlers have also demanded that the FIR registered against them for allegedly violating law and order in connection with a scuffle that broke out at Jantar Mantar on April 28 be revoked.