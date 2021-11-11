In Haryana Wrestler's Shooting Case, Coach's Wife, Brother-In-Law Arrested

Police suspect the coach-cum-owner of the academy was behind the firing incident.(Representational)

The Haryana Police on Thursday arrested the wife and brother-in-law of a coach-cum-owner of an academy in Sonipat in connection with the killing of a young wrestler and her brother.

Police also announced a reward of Rs 1 lakh for information on coach Pawan and another missing person, Sachin.

University-level wrestler Nisha Dahiya and her brother were killed and their mother suffered injuries as some attackers opened fire on them at a wrestling academy in Sonipat district on Wednesday.

Police suspected that the coach-cum-owner of the academy in Sonipat's Halalpur area was behind the firing incident.

Pawan's wife Sujata and brother-in-law Amit were arrested from Rohtak as they were present when wrestler Nisha and her brother Suraj were shot dead at the academy, police said.

Police announced a reward of Rs 1 lakh for information providing clue about missing Pawan and Sachin.

Photos of the two have been uploaded on social media, police said.

They said Pawan used to misbehave with Nisha at the academy during her practice hours.

The murdered wrestler's identity had created confusion as several reports initially mistook her for her more famous namesake who recently won a bronze medal at the Under-23 World Wrestling Championship in Belgrade.

