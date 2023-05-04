"Did We Win Medals To See Such Days?" Wrestler Vinesh Phogat Breaks Down

Vinesh Phogat broke down while narrating the incident at the protest site.

Top wrestler Vinesh Phogat broke down live on camera this evening after some members of the group she is protesting with were allegedly roughed up by a Delhi Police personnel. "Did we win medals to see this day," she said trying to hold back tears.

The protesters alleged a "drunk" police official attacked two wrestlers under the influence of alcohol, while his colleagues were mute spectators. "That cop was pushing and shoving everyone," said Ms Phogat.

"We are not criminals that they are behaving like this with us," she added. She also questioned the absence of women police officers at the spot. "I was abused and pushed around by policemen. Where are the women police personnel" asked Ms Phogat.

An emotional Bajrang Punia, who has won four medals at the World Wrestling Championships, told NDTV: "I request the government to take all my medals back".

The wrestlers, who have been staging a sit-in at Jantar Mantar since April 23, alleged that they were bringing folding beds as their mattresses got wet due to rain but the police did not allow that.

Three people, including Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLA Somnath Bharti, were detained following the incident, police said, adding Mr Bharti came to the protest site with folding beds without permission.

"On being asked about the beds, his supporters became aggressive and tried to get the beds from a truck. Subsequently, a minor altercation took place following which Bharti, along with two others, was detained," the police said.

The police have sealed the Jantar Mantar area after the incident and no one will be allowed to enter the protest site, which recorded attendance of several opposition leaders, and meet the wrestlers.

They wrestlers have levelled allegations of sexual harassment against Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. They have been demanding criminal action against Mr Singh, a BJP MP from Uttar Pradesh, for the alleged sexual harassment and intimidation of seven female wrestlers, one of whom is a minor.

He has denied all the allegations, claiming the charges are baseless, but said he would resign if Prime Minister Narendra Modi or BJP asks him to.

The Delhi Police filed two FIRs against him on Friday. One of them has been registered under the stringent Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act on a minor's complaint.