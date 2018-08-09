Would Rather Prefer Dishonest People Who Mistakes: Nitin Gadkari

Mr Gadkari said he would prefer dishonest people over honest ones who make mistakes. (File)

Transport and Shipping Minister Nitin Gadkari today said given a choice he would prefer dishonest people who make mistakes over the honest ones who do not want to take decisions.

Speaking at the launch of motivational author Shiv Khera's book 'You can achieve more- Live by design not by default', he said there was no dearth of money or technology in the country but there was a shortage of people who want to work.

In this context, he cited the instance of the National Highway Authority of India signing an agreement with the State Bank of India (SBI) for a long-term unsecured loan to the tune of Rs 25,000 crore last week.

During his stint as a minister in the Maharashtra government between 1995 and 1999, Mr Gadkari was known for executing construction of several flyovers in Mumbai and the Pune-Mumbai Expressway.

He said people often asked him what the reason behind his success was.

"I don't have the knowledge and science required (for these projects), but I am a dare-devil. I have written on my table that I like people who can get things done. I tell my people that I even like dishonest people who can take the wrong decisions, but I dislike honest people who don't want to take the decisions. I only do what convinces my conscience, I don't fear anyone," he said.

