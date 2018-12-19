Worse Than School Kids? Speaker Sumitra Mahajan On Parliament Disruption

Lower house has been witnessing daily disruptions since the winter session began. (File)

Amid the ongoing commotion in the Lok Sabha over several issues, Speaker Sumitra Mahajan on Tuesday said she often receives messages that schools function better than parliament and wondered whether these disruptions go on to indicate that the behaviour of the members are worse than school kids.

As the House re-convened at noon for the second time, members of the AIADMK, the TDP and the Congress started protesting again.

The Congress, demanding a Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC), continued sloganeering on the Rafale issue. The BJP members demanded an apology from Congress president Rahul Gandhi.

The TDP members were demanding special status for Andhra Pradesh while the AIADMK MPs were protesting against a dam on the Cauvery river.

Amid all this, the National Institute of Design (Amendment) Bill, 2018 was introduced in the House.

Upset with the disruption of proceedings, Ms Mahajan said the members were well aware that this was an important session as elections will follow.

She said the government was ready for discussion, but the ruckus continued.

"I receive messages several times saying, madam our schools run better. Please understand, what message are we trying to give: that are we worse than school kids," she said addressing the members.

Ms Mahajan said people from other countries were questioning as to "what was happening in our country".

She said she will talk to the government to ensure that issues demanded by the opposition are discussed.

"But please, I request you with hands folded. Please maintain a standard in the House. I am sorry, but I am saying this openly. Many a time, people from other countries say, what is happening in India," she said.

Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge said his party was ready for discussion, but demanded formation of a JPC to probe the Rafale deal so that every file related to the matter can be scrutinised.

To this, Ms Mahajan said that constitution of JPC was not under her purview.

Parliamentary Affairs Minister Narendra Singh Tomar said the Supreme Court verdict has made things clear, indicating that there was no need for a JPC on the controversial issue.

Unhappy with the response, Congress members again started raising slogans, following which the House was adjourned for the day.

The lower house has been witnessing daily disruptions since the winter session began last week. It had passed a bill on transgender rights on Monday.

