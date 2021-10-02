World's Largest Khadi National Flag, Weighing 1,000 Kg, Unveiled In Leh

The national flag was inaugurated by Ladakh Lieutenant Governor RK Mathur.

The world's largest Khadi national flag was installed in Leh, Ladakh, today on the occasion of Mahatma Gandhi's 152nd birth anniversary. It was inaugurated by Ladakh Lieutenant Governor RK Mathur this morning.

The tricolor, which is 225-feet long and 150-feet wide, weighs around 1,000 kg. It has been prepared by the 57 Engineer Regiment of the Indian Army, according to national broadcaster Doordarshan, which broadcast the inauguration ceremony.

Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya, while sharing a video on Twitter, said, "It is a moment of great pride for Flag of India that on Gandhi ji's Jayanti, the world's largest Khadi Tiranga is unveiled in Leh, Ladakh. I salute this gesture which commemorates Bapu's memory, promotes Indian artisans and also honours the nation. Jai Hind, Jai Bharat!"

The flag has been made by Khadi and Village Industry Commission (KVIC) and was displayed by the army in Leh.

Army Chief General Manoj Mukund Naravane, who is on a two-day visit to Ladakh, was also present along with other army officials during the inauguration of the flag.

In a video of the event, shared by news agency ANI, Indian Air Force helicopters could be seen flying over the site of the event in Leh to salute and honour the national flag.

The inauguration ceremony coincided with Gandhi Jayanti -- birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi or Mohandas Karamchand Gandhi, who adopted a non-violent resistance and was at the forefront of the freedom struggle against colonial British rule.

Several leaders and ministers took to Twitter to share the unfurling of the largest Khadi Tiranga in Leh.

BJP leader and minister Harsh Sanghavi also shared the video of the flag on Twitter, with the caption "World's largest Khadi national flag installed in Leh town."