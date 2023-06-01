World's First 3D-Printed Temple To Come Up In Telangana

The 3D printed temple will have dome-shaped 'modak' or sweet dumpling.

Telangana will add another feather to its cap with the world's first 3D-printed temple. The complex will be built in collaboration between a Hyderabad-based construction company Apsuja Infratech and Simpliforge Creations. The three-part structure is being built in an area of 3,800 square feet within Charvitha Meadows, a gated villa community at Burugupally in Siddipet district, according to news agency PTI. The news comes a day before Telangana celebrates its formation day. It became India's 29th state on June 2, 2014, after being carved out of Andhra Pradesh.

The 3D technology that will be used to construct the temple will utilise indigenously developed material and software.

According to Apsuja Infratech Managing Director Hari Krishna Jeedipalli, the temple will have three sanctums, or garbhas, shaped like 'modak' (a sweet dumping dedicated to Lord Ganesha), a square abode devoted to Lord Shiva (shivalay) and a Lotus-shaped home for Goddess Parvati.

"With the Shivalay and the modak completed, phase II comprising the Lotus and the tall spires (gopurams) are underway," Mr Jeedipalli told PTI.

Despite being a challenge, the dome-shaped modak took the team only about six hours to print it over a span of 10 days, said Dhruv Gandhi, CEO of Simpliforge Creations.

Telangana, meanwhile, celebrate its formation day tomorrow as a mark of significance in the state's history for the sustained Telangana movement through the years.

All 33 districts in the state honour the day by honouring the people of Telangana for remarkable achievements in science, art and literature.

Originally, it was a part of the erstwhile Nizam's princely state of Hyderabad. The region accounts for 119 seats of 294 in the assembly.