With 2 New Protected Wetlands, India Has Most Ramsar Sites In South Asia

Two more wetlands in India were declared as Ramsar sites, taking the total number of protected sites in the country to 49, Union Environment Minister Bhupender Yadav said on Wednesday.

Khijadia Wildlife Sanctuary in Gujarat and Bakhira Wildlife Sanctuary in Uttar Pradesh have been recognised as wetlands of international importance under the Ramsar Convention.

The environment minister made the announcement at an event marking the celebration of World Wetlands Day on Wednesday at Sultanpur National Park, which was included in the Ramsar list last year.

"I am happy that two more wetlands have been added to the Ramsar sites. India now has a network of 49 Ramsar sites covering an area of 10.93 hectares, the highest in South Asia," Mr Yadav said.

The theme for World Wetlands Day was 'Wetlands Action for People and Nature'.

The minister along with MoS Environment Ashwini Choubey and Haryana Chief Minister ML Khattar also released the National Wetland Decadal Change Atlas prepared by Space Applications Centre, Ahmedabad which highlights the changes which have happened in wetlands in the past decade.

The United Nations recognised 'World Wetlands Day' is celebrated on February 2 to mark the adoption of the Convention on Wetlands in the Iranian city of Ramsar on the same day in 1971.

Wetlands, often known as 'liquid assets,' are crucial natural resources that help stabilise water supplies, cleanse polluted waters, protect shorelines, and recharge groundwater aquifers.

Two wetlands of Haryana - Sultanpur National Park in Gurugram and Bhindawas Wildlife Sanctuary in Jhajjar- were included in the Ramsar list last year.

