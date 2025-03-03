Watch: PM Modi's Lion Safari At Gujarat's Gir On World Wildlife Day

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday morning went on a lion safari at Gir Wildlife Sanctuary in Gujarat's Junagadh on the occasion of World Wildlife Day. During the jeep safari, he was accompanied by some ministers and senior forest department officials and was also seen capturing pictures of lions.

In a post on X later, he reiterated the commitment to "protect and preserve the incredible biodiversity of our planet" on the occasion of World Wildlife Day.

"Every species plays a vital role -- let's safeguard their future for generations to come. We also take pride in India's contributions towards preserving and protecting wildlife," he wrote and tagged a video showing him taking jungle safari in the recent years.

Today, on #WorldWildlifeDay, let's reiterate our commitment to protect and preserve the incredible biodiversity of our planet. Every species plays a vital role—let's safeguard their future for generations to come!



We also take pride in India's contributions towards preserving…

At Sasan Gir, the headquarters of the Gir Wildlife Sanctuary, he will also chair the seventh meeting of the National Board for Wildlife (NBWL). After the meeting, he is expected to interact with some women forest staffers at Sasan.

Project Lion In Gir

The Centre has implemented a "Project Lion" in the Gir landscape in Gujarat for the conservation of Asiatic lions, for which Gujarat is the only abode.

The project aims to - secure and restore lions' habitats for managing its growing population; scale up livelihood generation and participation of local communities; become a global hub of knowledge on big cat disease diagnostics and treatment; and inclusive biodiversity conservation through project lion initiative.

According to the Centre, the population of Asiatic lions in Gujarat has shown an increasing trend, with the most recent estimate in June 2020 putting it at 674, up from 523 in 2015 and 411 in 2010.

A document from the Gujarat chief wildlife warden's office shows that the lions' distribution area rose from 22,000 square kilometres in 2015 to 30,000 square kilometres in 2020.