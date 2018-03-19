World Trade Organisation Chief Calls On PM Modi WTO chief Roberto Azevedo said the mini-ministerial meeting will be useful for carrying forward the mandate of the multilateral trade body.

Share EMAIL PRINT PM Modi shared a picture of his meeting of the WTO chief on his Twitter account. New Delhi: World Trade Organisation chief Roberto Azevedo today called on Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi. The WTO director-general is here for a mini-ministerial meeting.



"Had a wonderful meeting with Mr Roberto Azevdo, Director-General of the WTO" the PM tweeted and posted a picture with him.



Talking to reporters, Mr Azevedo said the mini-ministerial meeting will be useful for carrying forward the mandate of the multilateral trade body.



"We are facing many challenges in the WTO and outside. Trade environment globally is very risky at this point of time. We will try to have an open and honest conversation at the informal WTO meeting here," Mr Azevedo said earlier in New Delhi today.





World Trade Organisation chief Roberto Azevedo today called on Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi. The WTO director-general is here for a mini-ministerial meeting."Had a wonderful meeting with Mr Roberto Azevdo, Director-General of the WTO" the PM tweeted and posted a picture with him. Talking to reporters, Mr Azevedo said the mini-ministerial meeting will be useful for carrying forward the mandate of the multilateral trade body."We are facing many challenges in the WTO and outside. Trade environment globally is very risky at this point of time. We will try to have an open and honest conversation at the informal WTO meeting here," Mr Azevedo said earlier in New Delhi today.