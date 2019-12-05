World Soil Day 2019: Facts On Soil Erosion And How We Can Stop It

World Soil Day 2019: People can plant trees in gardens to protect the soil.

World Soil Day is observed on December 5 every year across the world to bring the focus to the soil that nurtures us. Soil erosion is a major threat to the planet's soils. Soil erosion is the removal of the fertile top soil and if that goes away due to water, wind and tillage. Soil erosion affects soil health and productivity affecting quality of food. It also decreases crop yield. The theme of World Soil Day 2019 is "Stop soil erosion, save our future". The idea is to raise awareness on the importance of soil for healthy ecosystems and well-being of humans.

World Soil Day 2019: Facts on soil and soil erosion as shared by Food and Agriculture Organisation (FAO) of the United Nations

It takes 1,000 years to produce just 2-3 cm of soil. Over 33 per cent of the Earth's soils are already degraded. Around 90 per cent of the Earth's soil could be degraded by 2050. Since eroded soils do not retain water, it can trigger flooding and landslides. Soil particles displaced by wind and water can lead to soil and water pollution. Every 5 seconds, the equivalent of one soccer pitch of soil is eroded.

World Soil Day: How To Prevent Soil Erosion

Farmers can adopt sustainable soil management practices like crop rotation and terrace farming. People can plant trees in gardens to protect the soil. Teaching youngsters about the importance of soils is another significant step to stop soil erosion.

Preventing soil erosion is important to ensure a food secure future. Happy World Soil Day!