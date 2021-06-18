World Sickle Cell Awareness Day 2021: All You Need to Know About The Day

World Sickle Cell Awareness Day is observed on June 19

World Sickle Cell Day, observed every year on June 19, aims to raise awareness of sickle cell disorders. Sickle cell anemia is a genetic red blood cell disorder. People with sickle cell disorders don't have enough healthy red blood cells to carry oxygen throughout the body, according to the mayoclinic.org. The United Nations General Assembly, on December 22, 2008, adopted a resolution recognizing sickle cell disease as a public health problem. Sickle cell disease makes normal life difficult and patients need regular blood transfusions.

World Sickle Cell Awareness Day: Key things to know

People with sickle cell disoder need regular checkups with their doctor.

It is important to follow treatment and medication prescribed by their doctor.

Preventing infections by taking simple steps including washing their hands are a must.

Practicing healthy habits like drinking enough water and eating nutritious food are crucial.

Symptoms of sickle cell disoder

Signs and symptoms of sickle cell anemia usually appear around five months of age and they vary from person to person and may change over time.

Patients with sickle cell disorder suffer from anemia as their red blood cells die easily leading to shortage of healthy cells.

The body does not get enough oxygen without adequate red blood cells and this causes fatigue.

Episodes of pain are a major symptom of sickle cell anemia but it varies from person to person. It can last for a few hours to a few weeks.

Swelling of hands and feet and frequent infections are common.

Shortage of healthy red blood cells can lead to slower growth in children

(Source: mayoclinic.org)