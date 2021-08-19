World Photography Day 2021: Pandemic Lockdown Through The Lens

World Photography Day 2021: Every year, August 19 is observed as World Photography Day.

The pandemic and the ensuing lockdown have forever changed the world and the way we live. Once unimaginable, deserted streets, closed offices, educational institutions, and markets became the hallmark of the lockdowns that were imposed across the globe to combat the deadly virus that snuffed lakhs of lives. From lonely moments to playful ones, from empty roads to desolate shopping malls and cinema theatres, people across have used the camera to capture life during corona times. Ahead of World Photography Day, here is a look at some of the snaps.

Empty streets

Nothing shocked us more than desolate streets during the lockdowns. From highways to alleys in localities, not a human was to be seen roaming around.

Migrants

The visuals showing migrant labourers struggling to reach their homes were some of the most emotional and impactful moments from the lockdowns.

Festivals

Lockdowns were eased to a great extent across states during the festive season but sanitisation and masks continued to be the rule of the day.

Mass Cremations

The most heartbreaking photos came when mass cremations took place in Delhi. The daily count of covid deaths was still on the rise and cremation grounds turned into a hellish sight.

Farmers Protest

The lines of tractors along the Delhi border was a jarring sight during the farmers' protests. As farmers from Punjab and other states flocked the borders, photographers too got busy documenting the movement.

Coronavirus Helmet

The police in different states took various measures to convince people to follow the covid protocols. Some officers spread awareness through social media, others carried unique props to represent the coronavirus. Here's one where a Hyderabad police officer wore a representational helmet.

Flouting Protocols

As soon as the lockdowns were lifted, people rushed to the streets and into the markets. The rush is apparent in photos from various public places.

Vaccination

The COVID-19 vaccination drive also became a major topic that interested photographers. The mass vaccination camps showed people waiting to take the jab.

World Photography Day is observed on August 19 annually to celebrate the art of taking photos.