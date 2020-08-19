World Photography Day: Know All About The Day And Capture Moments

World Photography Day is observed every year on August 19

World Photography Day 2020: Photos capture moments for us to relive the memories. A photograph transcends time. World Photography Day is an annual, global celebration of the art of clicking pictures, the technology and history of photography. World Photography Day is observed every year on August 19. So today, go out and capture a moment on World Photography Day and share with your friends but be sure to wear your mask and maintain social distance amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

On World Photography Day, a video of a leopard with four newborn cubs inside a hut in the Igatpuri area if Nashik in Madhya Pradesh has gone viral on social media. The video of the mum leopard watching over her cubs has got over 13,500 'likes' and over 2000 retweets. "All the cubs are healthy and safe." forest officials told news agency ANI.

#WATCH Maharashtra: A leopard gave birth to four cubs inside a hut in Igatpuri area of Nashik yesterday. Forest Official says, "all the cubs are healthy and safe." (Video Source: Forest Department) pic.twitter.com/AMA5xXLNHJ — ANI (@ANI) August 18, 2020

Gopalpur beach always attracts me. Specially sunrise in Gopalpur is amazing. Daily different shades. I'm sharing old clicks. #WorldPhotographyDaypic.twitter.com/q12gYJIKDW

— Vijay IAS (@Vijaykulange) August 19, 2020

Photographs captures some of the best moments of nature....



One of the best that I have seen.#WorldPhotographyDay



(DM for credit) pic.twitter.com/X7DucpeOID — Susanta Nanda IFS (@susantananda3) August 19, 2020

Photography helps us capture a moment which can't be repeated. One of my favorite picture. On #WorldPhotographyDay bring out yours. 'Human of forest'. pic.twitter.com/seQaFqnj6F — Parveen Kaswan, IFS (@ParveenKaswan) August 19, 2020

Photography has increasingly become a medium of expression and appreciation for people across the world. A picture has the ability to say what words cannot and that why it is said that 'a picture is worth a thousand words.'

There are different types of photography and people who specialize in them. Landscape, wildlife. adventure, fashion and candid photography are some of them. People are posting their best pictures on social media on World Photography Day.

Happy World Photography Day 2020!