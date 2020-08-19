World Photography Day: Know All About The Day And Capture Moments

World Photography Day 2020: World Photography Day is an annual, global celebration of the art of clicking pictures, the technology and history of photography. World Photography Day is observed every year on August 19.

World Photography Day 2020: Photos capture moments for us to relive the memories. A photograph transcends time. World Photography Day is an annual, global celebration of the art of clicking pictures, the technology and history of photography. World Photography Day is observed every year on August 19.  So today, go out and capture a moment on World Photography Day and share with your friends but be sure to wear your mask and maintain social distance amid the Covid-19 pandemic.  

On World Photography Day, a video of a leopard with four newborn cubs inside a hut in the Igatpuri area if Nashik in Madhya Pradesh has gone viral on social media. The video of the mum leopard watching over her cubs has got over 13,500 'likes' and over 2000 retweets. "All the cubs are healthy and safe." forest officials told news agency ANI. 

Photography has increasingly become a medium of expression and appreciation for people across the world. A picture has the ability to say what words cannot and that why it is said that 'a picture is worth a thousand words.'  

There are different types of photography and people who specialize in them. Landscape, wildlife. adventure, fashion and candid photography are some of them. People are posting their best pictures on social media on World Photography Day. 

Happy World Photography Day 2020!

