World Nature Conservation Day: Date, Day, History, and Significance

World Nature Conservation Day Images: It is celebrated on July 28 annually. (File)

World Nature Conservation Day acknowledges that a healthy environment is the foundation for a stable and healthy human society. It is celebrated on July 28 annually.

The main purpose of celebrating World Nature Conservation Day is to conserve the animals and trees that are on the verge of going extinct from the natural environment of the Earth.

Significance -

Conservation of resources has an important role in protecting our mother Earth. The balance in the natural beauty of the earth can be maintained by preserving various components of nature - water, air, soil, energy, vegetation, minerals, fauna, etc.

To quote renowned Russian writer Leo Tolstoy, "One of the first conditions of happiness is that the link between man and nature shall not be broken."

World Nature Conservation Day recognizes that a healthy environment is the foundation for a stable and productive society and to ensure the well-being of present and future generations, we all must participate to protect, conserve, and sustainably manage our natural resources.

History -

The history and origin of World Nature Conservation Day is not known but the main aim of celebrating it on 28 July is to introspect as a species on how humans are exploiting nature and take steps to conserve it. Humans are facing the wrath of global warming, various diseases, natural disasters, increased temperature, etc, due to the overexploitation of natural resources.

In the words of Mohith Agadi, "Environment isn't asking us to conserve her for her but for our future generations."