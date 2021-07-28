World Nature Conservation Day 2021: This Year's Theme, Purpose And Significance

Nature Conservation Day: This year's theme is "Forests and Livelihoods: Sustaining People and Planet"

World Nature Conservation Day, celebrated on July 28, reminds us of the significance of a healthy environment not just for the present generation but also for the generations to come. The day is meant to create awareness among the masses about the conservation of natural resources such as flora and fauna that might go extinct a few years or decades from now. Among the steps that we can take include cutting down on the use of plastics, planting more trees, conserving water, saving electricity and checking e-waste etc.

Theme for World Nature Conservation Day 2021:

The theme for this year's World Nature Conservation Day 2021 is "Forests and Livelihoods: Sustaining People and Planet". The theme once again hints at the importance of the co-existence of people and resources on the planet. And therefore the sustenance of these resources and their availability for future generations have to be ensured by us, the present generation. Hence, this year, the focus will remain around forests and livelihoods.

Purpose of the day:

We have seen many people in our lives who, despite knowing all the damage that humans have caused to the environment, continue to go about their lives without working for change. So the day is meant to not just create awareness among people who understand little about the cost the environment has already incurred due to our unhealthy treatment of it but also to remind the educated one of their responsibilities towards nature. The purpose of the day is to set the foundation for a healthy environment and develop a more sustainable model of development to conserve natural resources and minimise the harm we cause.

Something as simple as keeping our surroundings clean also contributes to the conservation of nature. Additionally, we can take measures and even urge authorities to ensure enough trees are planted every year so that they make up for the ones that are felled for industrial development, highways and other infrastructure projects.