On Nature Conservation Day, Minister Shares Video Of Beautiful Northeast

Northeast India is known for its rich biodiversity and multiple indigenous varieties of medicinal plants.

Union minister G Kishan Reddy has shared a captivating video which unravels the pristine beauty of the lakes, mountains, valleys and waterfalls of Sikkim, Assam, Manipur, Meghalaya, Nagaland. The Tourism Minister shared the video on social media app Koo on the occasion of World Nature Conservation Day. In the caption, Mr Reddy has urged people to protect the delicate environmental balance on the Earth.

"On #WorldNatureConservationDay sharing few wonderful gifts of nature - the flora & fauna from the North East. Let's pledge to conserve and protect our Mother Earth!" the minister said in his Koo post.

The video showcases key attractions like the Tsomgo Lake, Kaziranga National Park, Dzukou Valley, Mawphlang Falls, Loktak Lake.

Northeast India is known for its rich biodiversity and multiple indigenous varieties of medicinal and aromatic plants. The exotic flora and fauna of the region is immensely popular with travellers, nature lovers, trekkers and soul seekers.

World Nature Conservation Day is celebrated on July 28 every year to build awareness about preserving the fragile ecology, and protection of endangered species and rare plants.

Earlier this month, the minister had shared a video of Goa's splendid Dudhsagar falls during the monsoon. Located amidst the pristine beauty of the Bhagwan Mahavir Wildlife Sanctuary, Dudhsagar ('sea of milk') is formed by the River Mandovi and gushes over the mountains of the Western Ghats at a height of 1017 foot before splitting into four spectacular streams.

During monsoon, the Dudhsagar falls are fed by rain, resulting in a huge gush of water. The area around Dudhsagar falls is covered with deciduous forests and has a very rich biodiversity.