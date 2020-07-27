World Nature Conservation Day: 5 Things We Can Do For A Sustainable Life

World Nature Conservation Day 2020: Composting is a great way to recycle organic waste

World Nature Conservation Day 2020: We often use the words 'conservation' and 'sustainability' but how much do we follow these in our daily lives? Many of the crises the world is facing today are because of the lack of conservation or the wasteful use of natural resources. In a bid to promote conservation, raise awareness and encourage sustainability, every year World Nature Conservation Day is observed on July 28.

World Nature Conservation Day is marked internationally to spread awareness about the best practices to protect the natural resources as our Earth does not have unlimited amount of things we need like water, trees, soil etc.

It is high time we recognize that a healthy environment is necessary for healthy people and a productive society, not only during our lifetime but for the future generations as well.

World Nature Conservation Day: We cannot enjoy life unless we actively participate in protecting nature

World Nature Conservation Day: Five steps can we take

Let us encourage community participation in protecting, conserving and sustainable management of things we use every day.

Discourage wastage of food, water and items of regular use.

Switch off lights, fans and air conditioners when we leave the room.

Close the tap properly after brushing or washing hands. Every drop counts and many neighbourhoods today realise that at the peak of summer when we face water scarcity.

Rain water harvesting during the monsoon season and composting the daily vegetable peels can go a long way in developing a self-sufficient and sustainable life. Those of us who have a green patch can try growing herbs and vegetables of daily use.

Here's wishing you Happy World Nature Conservation Day!