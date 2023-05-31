'World Is Watching': Telangana Leader K Kavitha Backs Protesting Wrestlers

Kalvakuntla Kavitha on Wednesday came in support of protesting women wrestlers

BRS leader and MLC Kalvakuntla Kavitha on Wednesday came in support of the women wrestlers who have been protesting for the arrest of Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) president Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, who is accused of sexual harassment.

Seeking action against the WFI president, she, in a tweet, said women wrestlers have brought pride to our country with their victories across the globe and that absolute silence by the government at the Centre is no response to the emerging issue.

"It is the hard work, dedication and patriotism of our women #Wrestlers that showed this talent of India to the world. The Government of India must think in the interest of the country in these 5 days," Kavitha, former MP and daughter of Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, tweeted.

"Even after a serious charge like POCSO, the accused is out in public, justice is no way can be denied to the victim, and the ongoing brutality with these gold medal awarded women players is absolutely reprehensible. The Government must know that entire country wants an answer and the world is watching. ACT NOW," Kavitha, former MP and daughter of Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, tweeted.

The country's top wrestlers, including Sakshi Malik, Vinesh Phogat and Bajrang Punia, have accused Singh, a BJP MP, of sexual harassment and are demanding his arrest.

