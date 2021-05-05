World Hand Hygiene Day: Slogan, Campaign, How Hand Hygiene Saves Lives

Hand Hygiene Day: WHO says hand hygiene makes all the difference

Today is Hand Hygiene Day. ''Nurses, midwives, doctors and other health workers' hands make all the difference for safe patient care...," the World Heallth Organization (WHO) said in its message today. We wash our hands so many times during the day but do we do it exactly how experts suggest. Unfortunately, may be we don't. Many people may not be aware also about how to properly wash their hands. On World Hand Hygiene Day, amid the surge in COVID-19 infections, we must make the effort to spread the awareness about hand hygiene. Let us share with each other the campaign and slogan on World Hand Hygiene Day.

World Hand Hygiene Day slogan: Clean hands save lives

The WHO slogan this year is 'CLEAN HANDS SAVE LIVES' Correct hand washing techniques go a long way in keeping oneself and others around us safe amid the pandemic. Here are the six simple and essential steps that everyone is capable of following:

Step 1: Wet your hands and apply enough liquid soap to create a good lather.

Step 2: Rub your palms in circular motions - clockwise and anticlockwise.

Step 3: Rub the back of hands and in between fingers.

Step 4: Interlink your fingers and rub well

Step 5: Clean the thumbs and nails

Step 6: Most importantly, the entire hand washing time must be at least 20 seconds

Hand Hygiene Day: Seven times you must wash your hands

Hand hygiene is the easiest and best way to prevent the spread of germs that can make you and others sick.