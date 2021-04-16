World Haemophilia Day 2021: Theme, History, Background And Facts

World Haemophilia Day Image: April 17 is marked as World Haemophilia Day

World Haemophilia Day is observed every year on 17th April. The day, dedicated to people living with haemophilia, is observed to raise awareness and create a better future for them. Hemophilia is a "rare disorder" in which "blood doesn't clot normally because it lacks sufficient blood-clotting proteins," according to the mayoclinic.org. World Haemophilia Dayis now recognised worldwide for better diagnosis and access to special care. World Hemophilia Day is about bringing people, with bleeding disorders, globally together.

Theme of World Haemophilia Day

This year the theme of World Haemophilia Day is "Adapting to Change". Amid the pandemic, only one thing seems to be constant and that is adapting onself to the new normal and the pandemic is posing greater challenges for anyone who needs emergency medical care.

History of World Haemophilia Day

World Haemophilia Day was started in 1989 by the World Federation of Hemophilia. April 17th was selected as World Haemophilia Day to commemorate the birthday of Frank Schnabel, who founded the World Federation of Hemophilia.

World Haemophilia Day: Few facts to know