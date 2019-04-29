World Dance Day: 10 Quotes That Will Make You Want To Start Dancing Now

World Dance Day or International Dance Day is celebrated on April 29 every year.

World Dance Day is celebrated every year on April 29 to mark the birth anniversary Jean-Georges Noverre (1727-1810), the creator of modern ballet. The International Dance Day was created by the Dance Committee of the International Theatre Institute (ITI), UNESCO's main partner for performing arts. It's a day that not just celebrates dancing but also spreads education about various forms of dancing and its value as an art form. Life without dance is dull and boring. To inspire you to dance, we have some quotes that will make you want to kick off your shoes, turn up the music volume and get grooving! Dance your heart out today. Happy Dance Day!

10 Quotes On World Dance Day:

"Dance, when you're broken open. Dance, if you've torn the bandage off. Dance in the middle of the fighting. Dance in your blood. Dance when you're perfectly free." - Rumi

"Any kind of dancing is better than no dancing at all." - Lynda Barr

"When you dance, you can enjoy the luxury of being you." - Paulo Coelho

"Life is short and there will always be dirty dishes, so let's dance." - James Howe

"Life is sweet when you pay attention. When it doesn't seem sweet, put a sticker on your nose and do a funky dance." - Whitney Scott

"Nobody cares if you can't dance well. Just get up and dance." - Martha Graham

"While I dance I cannot judge, I cannot hate, I can not separate myself from life. I can only be joyful and whole. This is why I dance." - Hans Bos

"We are fools whether we dance or not, so we might as well dance." - Japanese Proverb

"Dancing faces you towards Heaven, whichever direction you turn." - Sweetpea Tyler

"Dance first. Think later. It's the natural order." - Samuel Beckett

