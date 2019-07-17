World Court Decision Today On Kulbhushan Jadhav, On Death Row In Pakistan: 10 Points

India maintains that Kulbhushan Jadhav was kidnapped from Iran by Pakistan

New Delhi: India's appeal against former Navy officer Kulbhushan Jadhav's death sentence in Pakistan on charges of espionage and terrorism will be decided by the International Court of Justice (ICJ) on Wednesday. India has challenged the "farcical trial" that Kulbhushan Jadhav was put through on the basis of what it claims was an extracted confession, and has asked the world court to order Pakistan to annul the sentence and allow India consular access. The verdict will be read out at a public sitting of the United Nations court at 6:30 pm IST in The Hague.