Kulbhushan Jadhav: 5 Facts On The Indian On Death Row In Pakistan

India's appeal against the death sentence handed to former Navy officer Kulbhushan Jadhav by Pakistan will be decided at 6.30 pm IST by the International Court of Justice in The Hague in the Netherlands. Mr Jadhav, who was arrested on charges of espionage and terrorism, was found guilty after a military trial in Pakistan in 2017. He was sentenced to death in what India labelled a "farcical trial". The Indian government has claimed his confession was extracted under duress and asked the court to order Pakistan to annul the sentence and allow consular access.

Kulbhushan Jadhav was "arrested' by Pakistan on charges of spying

Here are five points about Kulbhushan Jadhav and the case:

Kulbhushan Jadhav, 49, is a former naval officer who joined the service in 1987. He retired from service in 2001 to set up his own business. Born in Maharashtra, Mr Jadhav has two children. His family owns a flat in the Powai area of Mumbai. The flat, in the Silver Oaks society, has been locked for two years now. His father Sudhir Jadhav and uncle Subhash Jadhav are both retired Assisstant Commissioners of Police in Mumbai. Subhash Jadhav was the officer-in-charge of a police station in Bandra in Mumbai in 2002, when the hit-and-run case involving actor Salman Khan was registered. He was arrested by Pakistani agencies on March 3, 2016, on charges of spying. Pakistan claimed the arrest took place on its soil - in Balochistan provice. India, however, has maintained Mr Jadhav was illegally abducted while on a business trip in Iran.

With inputs from IANS

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.