Kulbhushan Jadhav: 5 Facts On The Indian On Death Row In Pakistan

Here are five points about Kulbhushan Jadhav and the case:
- Kulbhushan Jadhav, 49, is a former naval officer who joined the service in 1987. He retired from service in 2001 to set up his own business.
- Born in Maharashtra, Mr Jadhav has two children. His family owns a flat in the Powai area of Mumbai. The flat, in the Silver Oaks society, has been locked for two years now.
- His father Sudhir Jadhav and uncle Subhash Jadhav are both retired Assisstant Commissioners of Police in Mumbai.
- Subhash Jadhav was the officer-in-charge of a police station in Bandra in Mumbai in 2002, when the hit-and-run case involving actor Salman Khan was registered.
- He was arrested by Pakistani agencies on March 3, 2016, on charges of spying. Pakistan claimed the arrest took place on its soil - in Balochistan provice. India, however, has maintained Mr Jadhav was illegally abducted while on a business trip in Iran.
With inputs from IANS
