World Consumer Rights Day: Importance, History, Theme, Know Your Rights

World Consumer Rights Day is celebrated every year on March 15. It is a day marked to raise global awareness about consumer rights and needs. Celebrating World Consumer Rights Day is a chance to demand that the rights of all consumers are respected and protected, and to protest against market abuses and social injustices which undermine those rights.

World Consumer Rights Day was inspired by President John F Kennedy, who sent a special message to the US Congress on 15th March 1962, in which he formally addressed the issue of consumer rights. He was the first world leader to do so. The consumer movement first marked that date in 1983 and now uses the day every year to mobilise action on important issues and campaigns.

This year, the theme of promoted World Consumer Rights Day is "Trusted Smart Products".

From smart phones to wearable fitness trackers, to voice-activated assistants and smart TVs, many of the products we use are increasingly becoming connected by default. This World Consumers Rights Day highlights what consumers want and need from a connected world and how important it is to put them at the heart of the development of these digital products and services.

Consumer rights broadly mean that each consumer has the right to have information about the quality, potency, quantity, purity, price and standard of goods or services.

The consumer has the right to choose the product, be protected from all kind of hazardous goods, be informed about the performance and quality of all products, to be heard in all decision-making processes related to consumer interests, to seek redressal, whenever consumer rights have been infringed and the the right to complete consumer education.

