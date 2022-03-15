World Consumer Rights Day 2022: Date, Theme And Significance Of The Day

In 1983, the inaugural World Consumer Rights Day was marked. (Representational)

World Consumer Rights Day is celebrated on March 15 globally to acknowledge and recognise the rights of consumers. The main motive of the day is to encourage more awareness and knowledge-gathering on consumer rights across the world. Simply put, consumers must know when to raise their voice against any purchase of a product or service if they feel that they are being cheated.

This day also signifies the empowerment of consumers who should be able to identify market abuses and take action to ensure a safe and sustainable marketplace for everyone.

While speaking at the US Congress on March 15, 1962, former US president John F Kennedy passed on a message about consumer rights and that's where the inspiration for this day came from. In 1983, the inaugural World Consumer Rights Day was marked. It has been observed on the 15th of March every year since then.

Theme

Every year, a particular theme is followed to celebrate this day. The theme for World Consumer Rights Day 2022 is “Fair Digital Finance”. The reason behind deciding on this idea is to achieve a transparent and fair system when it comes to dealing with digital financial services. With the increasing usage of digital payment, the risks alongside are also multiplying day by day. This theme is intended to address that.

Significance

Since the time the world started observing World Consumer Rights Day, the main aim was to strengthen the rights of consumers. As consumers, we need to be aware of our rights and act consciously keeping the same in mind. Participants observe the day by pledging support for all consumers' fundamental rights, requesting that these rights be acknowledged and protected, and opposing market abuses and social injustices that undermine those rights.