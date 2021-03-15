Consumer Rights Day: Theme, Significance Of 'Jago Grahak Jago' Campaign

World Consumer Rights Day: The theme this year is "Tackling Plastic Pollution"

Today is World Consumer Rights Day. The day is marked every year on March 15. We use the word 'consumer' so often but do we know 'who is a consumer' and 'what are his/her rights and duties'. A consumer is a person or a body who buys or wants to buy goods, products and services mainly for personal, household or social use. On World Consumer Rights Day, let us know how the day started, what are the activities, the theme and steps the Consumer Affairs Ministry has taken for creating awareness among the grahak or consumer, both in terms of rights and duties. The campaign, 'Jago Grahak Jago' means 'Wake up consumer, be aware'. It is a consumer awareness programme that was started by the Department of Consumer Affairs, to create consumer awareness through adverts, audio-visual campaigns and consumer education.

Theme of Consumer Rights Day 2021

This year the theme of National Consumer Rights Day is "Tackling Plastic Pollution". The aim is to promote sustainable practises for clean surroundings and respectings rights of consumers or the grakak. The Consumer Rights ministry is already running a 'Jago Grahak Jago' campaign. "The campaign will raise awareness and engage consumers to globally adopt more sustainable practises...," tweeted the Consumer Affairs Ministry.