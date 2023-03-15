2023 Word Consumer Rights Day: Theme, History, And Significance

World Consumer Rights Day is observed on March 15, every year, to create global awareness about the rights and needs of consumers. The day aims to recognise consumer rights and ensure that they are respected and protected.

2023 World Consumer Rights Day theme

The theme for this year's World Consumer Rights Day is “Empowering consumers through clean energy transitions”. It has been chosen to help consumers overcome challenges related to the cost of living and expand access to reliable, affordable, sustainable and modern energy.

History of World Consumer Rights Day

World Consumer Rights Day has been inspired by former President of the United States John F Kennedy. On March 1962, he gave a special message to the US Congress highlighting the issues of consumer rights becoming the world leader to do so. The president said, “Consumers include us all. They are the largest economic group, affecting and affected by almost every public and private economic decision. Yet they are the only important group... whose views are often not heard”.

World Consumer Rights Day was first marked in 1983 and since then, March 15 is dedicated to consumer rights and the issues pertaining to it.

Significance

Being a consumer, a person has the right to know about the purity, price, potency, quality, and quantity of the good or service purchased. Consumers, on a daily basis, are faced with challenges including a lack of safe goods and services.

As consumers, it is crucial to be conscious of our rights so that we can take action against market abuses and ensure a safe marketplace.

World Consumer Rights Day is geared towards educating consumers about their rights through campaigns, adverts, public meetings, social media, and marches. The day also serves a chance to raise voice against market abuses and social injustices and inspire efforts to safeguard consumers' rights. The occasion also sheds light on the eras where there is inadequate protection of consumer rights.