Word From PM Modi's Speech In Rajya Sabha Expunged In Rare Move

PM Narendra Modi had accused the opposition of spreading "lies" on the NPR. "Lies" is an unparliamentary word, said officials.

Word From PM Modi's Speech In Rajya Sabha Expunged In Rare Move

PM Narendra Modi attacked the opposition in the Rajya Sabha on Thursday.

New Delhi:

A word has been expunged from Prime Minister Narendra Modi's speech in parliament on Thursday, when he took on the opposition in Rajya Sabha on the National Population Register (NPR).

A word was also removed from comments made by opposition leader Ghulam Nabi Azad of the Congress.

It is rare for a Prime Minister's words to be deleted from parliamentary records but not unprecedented.

In 2018, some words were dropped from PM Modi's comments on Congress leader BK Hariprasad. He had used wordplay on Mr Hariprasad's initials, which was seen as derogatory.

In 2013, some words were expunged from then prime minister Manmohan Singh's comments in Rajya Sabha during a heated argument with then opposition leader Arun Jaitley. Some parts were removed from Mr Jaitley's remarks as well.

Comments
PM Narendra ModiRajya SabhaBJP

Related

Get Breaking News and Latest Updates from India and around the world on

Follow NDTV for live coverage of Delhi Elections 2020

Watch Live News:

nd-india
your daily newsletter
More News