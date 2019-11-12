Won't Support Sena, Congress Government In Maharashtra: Asaduddin Owaisi

Asaduddin Owaisi said his party MLAs won't support support the Sena-Congress government in Maharashtra

AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi on Monday said that his party will not extend its support to the Shiv Sena-Congress government in Maharashtra.

"@aimim_national has 2 MLAs in Maharashtra & we will not be supporting the Shiv Sena-Congress government. A letter to the same effect will be sent to the Governor of Maharashtra briefly," Mr Owaisi tweeted.

The All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen had won from Dhule and Malegaon constituencies in the assembly elections in the state last month.

The development comes amid efforts to form a government after BJP, which emerged as the single-largest party in Maharashtra assembly polls with 105 seats, declined to form the government following differences with Shiv Sena on sharing power.

After BJP declined to form the government, Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshiyari had asked Shiv Sena about its ability to form government in the state.

Meanwhile, the Congress decided to extend support to Shiv Sena and Nationalist Congress Party in forming a non-BJP government in the state, sources said earlier.

They said that Congress will support Shiv Sena-NCP in forming a government and both the parties have been informed about the decision.

The NCP has 54 MLAs while its alliance partner Congress has 44. If Shiv Sena, which has 56 legislators, gets the support of NCP and Congress, it will easily cross the majority mark of 145 in the 288-member assembly.

