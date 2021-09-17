'Won't Make A Difference': Minister On Priyanka Gandhi Contesting UP Assembly Polls

"Goons will be wiped out again," Giriraj Singh said. (File)

Union minister Giriraj Singh on Friday claimed that Priyanka Gandhi Vadra won't make a difference even if she contests the upcoming Uttar Pradesh Assembly polls as he and cabinet colleague Smriti Irani took potshots at the Gandhi family.

In an apparent reference to the Gandhis, Giriraj Singh told reporters that "one family" exploited people of Amethi for years and did nothing for its development.

Before the 2019 Lok Sabha polls when Ms Irani defeated former Congress chief Rahul Gandhi, members of the Gandhi family held the seat for several parliamentary elections.

It is sad that even after so many years of Independence, there is not a proper hospital in Amethi, the Union rural development and panchayati raj minister said on the sidelines of a wrestling championship inaugurated by Ms Irani.

The district magistrate and SP offices have not been established in the district, he added.

To a question on the possibility of Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi contesting the UP Assembly polls, Giriraj said it is not going to make a difference.

He also praised Smriti Irani, saying under her, the constituency has started off on the path of development.

He exuded confidence that under the leadership of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, the BJP will form a government with full majority in the upcoming Assembly polls.

"Goons will be wiped out again. With Yogi at the helm, the ‘goondas' and ‘mawalis' will not be able to stay here," he said.

Speaking at the event, Union Women and Child Development Minister Smriti Irani too in an apparent reference to the Gandhis said a proper sports championship is being organised at the place where political wrestling used to take place earlier.

After inaugurating the National Under-23 Wrestling Championship on the premises of Sainik School, Kauhar Gauriganj, she said those people (Gandhis) neither did good to Amethi nor to sports promotion.