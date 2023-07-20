Won't Approach Wrestlers, Witnesses, Federation Chief Assures Court

The Delhi police told the court it is neither opposing the bail petition nor supporting it.

The Delhi police has not opposed the granting of bail to outgoing Wrestling Federation Of India (WFI) chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, who has been accused of sexual harassment by several women wrestlers.

During a bail hearing today, the Rouse Avenue court in Delhi reserved its order and said the judgment will be pronounced at 4 pm.

Opposing the Federation chief's petition for regular bail, the lawyer appearing on behalf of the wrestlers told the court that Mr Singh is an influential person and could attempt to influence witnesses in the case. The lawyer also said that if Mr Singh is granted bail, a strict condition must be imposed that he should not approach the complainants or the witnesses.

The WFI chief's lawyer, Rajiv Mohan, assured the court that there is no threat from Mr Singh and he will not make any such attempts.

The court then asked the Delhi Police for its stand. The police's lawyer said, "We are neither opposing the bail petition nor supporting it. The court can decide."

On Tuesday, the same court had granted Mr Singh interim bail for two days. Vinod Tomar, the suspended assistant secretary of WFI, was also given bail.

The women wrestlers had earlier questioned the intent of the government-formed oversight panel which has probed the sexual harassment accusations and alleged that it was biased towards Mr Singh, who is a BJP MP.

The six-member panel, which is led by legendary Indian boxer MC Mary Kom, had submitted its report to the government, but it has not been made public.

The WFI chief has refused to step down despite a chargesheet being filed against him by the Delhi Police on June 15. The charges against Mr Singh include sexual harassment, criminal intimidation and stalking.