Won't Allow BJP, RSS To Repeal Jammu and Kashmir's Special Status: National Conference

The National Conference said the BJP and the RSS should stop parroting the impish demand. (File)

The National Conference has said that it will not allow the BJP and the RSS to abrogate or repeal the special status of Jammu and Kashmir as any assault on the state's identity is akin to playing with fire.

"Any such misadventure aimed at abridging the special status of the state will have far reaching consequences; the move will put the state to flames. Abrogating Article 370 will nullify Maharaja's accession with the union of India," National Conference general secretary Ali Mohammad Sagar said in a statement.

"It is the Article 370 that sanctifies the bond between New Delhi and Srinagar and any stride on the special status of the state will put a question mark on the connection of the state with the union of India," he added.

He said the BJP and the RSS should "stop parroting the impish demand" of abrogating the special status of the state.

"Such reckless rants will inadvertently brew anger in the state. The need of the hour is to bridge the gaps of mistrust between the Centre and the state, unfortunately nothing significant is being done towards removing the cobwebs of mistrust between the Centre and the state," he said.