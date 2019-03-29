Won't Allow Attempts To Divide The Country: Mamata Banerjee 

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday accused the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of doing "politics of division" and warned that she would not allow any attempt to divide the country into pieces.

"BJP is doing politics of division. We will never want the country to be divided and not allow any attempt to part the country into pieces," she said.

No one raises question about Mahatma Gandhi, Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose, Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel and Rajendra Prasad as the leaders of the country, Ms Banerjee said.

Ms Banerjee said a leader of the country must love all and work with all.

"You have to love all and do not differentiate. You have to connect with the people to be in power. But if you break hearts, you break people's souls. Then, people are not able to apply their mind."

Unlike the BJP, her party respects all people coming from any state, she said.

"We never discriminate between Biharis and Bengalis. We respect all the people coming from any state," she said at "Holi Milan" celebrations at Gitanjali Stadium, Kolkata.

She alleged that incidents of mob-lynching is rampant in the BJP-ruled Uttar Pradesh and industrialists are often being attacked in the state.

"Many people from Uttar Pradesh stay in Bengal. Ask them, how well they are staying in Bengal. Ask Biharis, they are well here and better than in Bihar," Ms Banerjee said.

Slamming the BJP and its leaders, Ms Banerjee said: "You talk about religion and fight elections chanting name of Ram. But you could not even construct one Ram temple in five years... We are with Ram, Rahim and Christians."

"Some outsiders often claimed Durga pujas are not allowed to be organised here. People are denied worshipping. More than 1 lakh pujas are organised in the state. When we provide financial support to clubs to organise activities and pujas, the BJP challenges it before court," she said.

She said her party respects and loves all the religions and festivals are for all.

"Our duty is to respect all. People from all regions participate in all festivals."

