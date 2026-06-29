'Women's Safety Non-Negotiable': Vijay To Officials In His 1st Officers' Meet

In his first conference with district collectors and superintendents of police after the TVK government assumed office, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Joseph Vijay on Monday unveiled an extensive governance and law-and-order agenda, asking officials to function independently, transparently and without fear or favour while making women's safety a non-negotiable priority.

The meeting assumes significance as the opposition has stepped up its attack on the government over a recent spurt in crimes against women, particularly sexual offences. Against this backdrop, Vijay declared there would be "no change and no compromise" on women's safety, directing collectors and SPs to accord it special attention and ensure prompt investigation of offences.

Addressing senior civil and police officials at the Secretariat, the chief minister said no one, however powerful, should escape punishment if found guilty, while cautioning officials that the innocent must never be victimised. He assured the officials that they could function independently under government rules without interference from individuals, stressing that clarity and transparency must define the administration.

Calling for proactive policing, Vijay urged officials to identify the root causes of potential law-and-order issues before they escalate into crimes. He ordered zero tolerance for delays in registering FIRs in crimes against women and POCSO cases, directed continuous surveillance around schools to curb narcotics, and called for intensified action against drug traffickers, illicit liquor networks, gutka, cyber fraud, Ponzi schemes, illegal sand mining and the smuggling of minerals, particularly through border districts.

The chief minister also directed officials to crack down on caste discrimination and caste-based violence, asking the School Education Department to closely monitor caste-related incidents in educational institutions. He described school dropouts as a major risk factor behind juvenile crime and substance abuse, calling for closer monitoring to prevent children from slipping out of the education system.

Stressing that governance should be citizen-centric, Vijay instructed district collectors to conduct regular field inspections, resolve public grievances through continuous follow-up rather than merely receiving petitions, and treat every petitioner with dignity. Significantly, he said government services should reach people's doorsteps and invited collectors to suggest ways to improve doorstep delivery of public services.

He also ordered the expansion of CCTV coverage in crime-prone and vulnerable areas, especially those affecting women, senior citizens and accident-prone stretches, while calling for monthly reviews of law and order, women's safety and crime prevention.

Expressing concern that Tamil Nadu accounts for the highest number of road accident deaths in the country, Vijay directed officials to identify accident blackspots, improve road infrastructure and strictly enforce helmet and seat belt rules.

He also called for stronger disaster preparedness ahead of the monsoon and instructed officials to ensure the safety and welfare of migrant workers through mandatory registration and targeted awareness programmes in areas with large migrant populations.

Concluding his address, Vijay urged the officials to uphold honesty, integrity, clarity and transparency, saying good governance ultimately depends on serving people with fairness and compassion.