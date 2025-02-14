Advertisement
Edition
INDIA
INDIA
World
World
Get App for Better Experience
Get it on
Google Play
Download on the
App Store

Women's Panel Summons Elvish Yadav For "Racist" Remarks Against Chum Darang

On February 11, the Arunachal Pradesh State Commission for Women (APSCW) strongly condemned the "derogatory and racist" remarks made by Elvish Yadav against Chum Darang.

Read Time: 1 min
Share
Women's Panel Summons Elvish Yadav For "Racist" Remarks Against Chum Darang
Elvish Yadav has been asked to appear before the NCW on Monday. (File)
New Delhi:

Social media influencer Elvish Yadav has been summoned by the National Commission for Women for allegedly making racist remarks against Miss Arunachal and Bigg Boss contestant Chum Darang, officials said.

Elvish Yadav has been asked to appear before the NCW on Monday.

On February 11, the Arunachal Pradesh State Commission for Women (APSCW) strongly condemned the "derogatory and racist" remarks made by Elvish Yadav against Chum Darang.

In a letter addressed to the NCW chairperson, Kenjum Pakam, the APSCW chairperson, said the remarks were not only an insult to Darang but also to women across northeast India.

Elvish Yadav, in a podcast with Big Boss 18 contestant Rajat Dalal, had made fun of Darang and allegedly made racist comments against her.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

Show full article
Comments

Track Latest News Live on NDTV.com and get news updates from India and around the world

Follow us:
Elvish Yadav, Elvish Yadav Chum
NDTV News
Edition
INDIA
INDIA
World
World
Get App for Better Experience
Get it on
Google Play
Download on the
App Store
Get App for Better Experience
Install Now