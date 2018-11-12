Women's Panel Seeks Report On Woman Killed For Objecting Smoking On Train

The commission is seriously concerned about the brutal crime committed on the woman.

The National Commission for Women today expressed serious concern over the killing of a woman for objecting to smoking in Uttar Pradesh last week and sought to know what action has been initiated.

"The commission is seriously concerned about the brutal crime committed on the woman. Considering the gravity of the matter, it is requested that the commission may be apprised about the action taken in the matter at the earliest," the NCW said in a letter to UP Director General of Police (DGP) O P Singh.

On Friday, a 45-year-old woman was allegedly strangled to death by an inebriated man inside the general coach of the Punjab-Bihar Jallianwala Bagh Express after she objected to his smoking.

The dead woman and her family were on their way to Bihar for taking part in Chhath puja festivities, the police had said.